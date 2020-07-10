As of a June 11 announcement, at least 45 Brio Italian Mediterranean and Bravo Cucina Italiana locations have a new owner in Orlando-based Earl Enterprises.
Earl Enterprises bought the locations from Orlando-based FoodFirst Global Restaurants Inc., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on April 10.
FoodFirst acquired the brands in 2018.
Ongoing discussions could lead to acquiring more restaurants. Earl Enterprises also owns Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo and Earl of Sandwich.
Brio and Bravo were founded by brothers Rick and Chris Doody in Columbus. There are locations throughout Cleveland and Columbus. Rick Doody is also the owner of Lindey’s Lakehouse in Beachwood, Cleveland and Lakewood, and Cedar Creek Grille in Beachwood.