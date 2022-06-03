Created by Sam McNulty and Mark Priemer, bar and restaurant Bright Side will open June 8 at 1948 W. 25th St. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
The pair also owned and operated Bier Markt and Bar Cento in the same space. They both closed early this year to make way for the new concept. The original concepts existed behind a large seating area, but a new glass facade will open up the 44-seat island bar that will be situated close to the sidewalk, according to Cleveland Scene.
Other decor choices will include gold penny tile, pastel colors, table top lights and rose gold mirror balls. Remaining decor pieces will include the tin ceiling, art deco railings and wood flooring.
There will also be high-top tables, communal tables and large booths, in addition to the bar seating. A small dining room near the back of the building will feature wood-slat walls for privacy from the main hall. In total, 220 guests can fit within Bright Side, according to Scene.
The kitchen, which will remain mostly the same with new equipment and a new layout, will be led by chef-partners Andrew Bower and Steve Schimoler. The menu, which focuses on creative comfort food, will feature healthy, locally-sourced ingredients, with options for vegan and vegetarians. The drink menu will feature 16 craft beers, 12 of which from Market Garden, cocktails and a wine list.
To stay up to date on the opening, visit brightsidecle.com.