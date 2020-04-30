Following the closure of 71 of its 92 restaurants, the parent company for Brio Italian Mediterranean and Bravo Fresh Italian restaurants filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and the possibility of seeking a buyer, according to a report by Columbus Business First.
FoodFirst Global Restaurants, which manages the company, said the chains were struggling with sales prior to the pandemic. In January, 10 restaurants were closed.
“FoodFirst will continue to closely monitor the restaurants’ performance during the pandemic and the assorted state shelter-in-place orders to determine which locations remain viable,” the company said in the filing. “In order to save jobs and the viable restaurants it will be necessary to pursue a company sale and an accompanying management services agreement.”
The chains were founded in Columbus and have locations throughout Cleveland and Columbus.