Acquired in June 2020 by Florida-based Earl Enterprises, Brio Italian Grille at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst has reopened under the new ownership. It closed in March 2020 under the leadership of its previous holding company, FoodFirst Global Restaurants, which shut down multiple locations of the Italian restaurant due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Sunday for dine-in, outdoor, curbside pickup and delivery service.
Brio has five locations in Ohio. The Legacy Village restaurant is at 24325 Cedar Road.