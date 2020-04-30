Bruegger’s Bagels at 530 High St. in Worthington permanently closed.
The location was removed from Bruegger’s corporate website and its Facebook page has been deactivated. According to Columbus Business First, signs have been removed from the building.
With 260 locations nationwide, there are still three Central Ohio locations in Columbus, Upper Arlington and Dublin. There are also Northeast Ohio locations in Beachwood, Cleveland, Mayfield Heights, Cleveland Heights, Fairlawn, Hudson, Mentor, Strongsville, Westlake and Willoughby.