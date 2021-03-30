Restaurateur and chef Zack Bruell has parted ways with Alley Cat Oyster Bar and Cowell & Hubbard in an agreement with his investment partners to split ownership of several Cleveland restaurants.
According to cleveland.com, Bruell will retain Parallax, L’Albatros Brasserie and Zack Bruell Events, his catering company. He will also remain consulting chef at Table 45, operated by the InterContinental Hotel on the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
Bruell’s investment partners involve Jim and John Catanese, who own Catanese Classic Seafood in Cleveland’s Flats East Bank.
Cowell & Hubbard, a fine dining restaurant, is located in Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland. Alley Cat Oyster Bar serves seafood in Flats East Bank. Parallax is in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. L’Albatros is in University Circle.
Bruell also used to own Chinato, an Italian restaurant located on East 4th Street in downtown Cleveland, which closed in 2019.