Buffalo Wild Wings introduced its new “GO” concept to Akron with a Sept. 1 opening.
Located at 1 N. Hawkins Ave., the 1,628-square-foot restaurant features a walk-up counter, digital menu boards and heated take-out lockers. The concept is designed specifically to focus on take-out and delivery orders, created as a response to the growth in take-out and delivery needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the brand’s first GO location in Akron.
The menu features all of the restaurant’s typical offerings like traditional and boneless wings, chicken tenders, sandwiches, burgers, sides, and sauces and dry rubs. Customers who order in advance can pick up their meals contactlessly from the take-out lockers.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.