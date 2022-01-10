The Village Butcher, a shop by Carl Quagliata and Zach Ladner, is planning a January or February opening at 818 SOM Center Road in Mayfield.
Quagliata has owned Giovanni’s Restaurant at 25550 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood for 46 years, and also has owned Smokin Q’s BBQ & Beer House at 718 SOM Center Road for five years. Ladner has been a chef at both of those locations for 12 years.
The 1,700-square-foot shop will offer take-out sandwiches, prepared items like house-made pastas and sauces, as well as a dry aging chamber, salami products, steaks, chops, deli meats and cheeses.