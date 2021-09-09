Those looking for Nepalese and Indian specialties have a new option in Cafe Everest on Cleveland’s west side at 14304 Puritas Ave.
The restaurant opened Aug. 11, and offers various momo fillings and preparations, including dumplings stuffed with vegetables and minced chicken, or other offerings like fish curry, coconut fish, chicken biryani, lamb biryani, chicken sekuwa, lamb curry, chicken shawarma, butter chicken and chicken tikka masala. They also have a varied side and drink menu, including fries, salads and lentil soup, and coffee, fountain drinks and smoothies.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Cafe Everest is closed on Tuesdays.