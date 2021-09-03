Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group has taken over the Inn of Chagrin Falls at 87 West St., No. 2, as of Sept. 1.
The 15-room inn will be updated in 2022, according to an Aug. 31 news release.
“We are excited to create an amazing experience for guests while they visit Chagrin Falls from all over the world.” Molly Gebler, managing partner of the Inn of Chagrin Falls, said in the release. “We look forward to continuing the vision that Tom Lutz, Eric Heatwole and their group set forth when they took over the inn in the late 80’s and are thrilled to take The Inn of Chagrin Falls to the next level with amenities that are guaranteed to enhance the guests’ experience.”
The group also has plans to add two more concepts to Chagrin Falls – Sushi Junki and M Bevy, both on West Street. Sushi Junki will feature modern interpretations of classic sushi dishes and pho bowls, prepared by chef Thai Vue. Artwork inside of the restaurant will be created by local artist and muralist, Charity Gangale.
The definition of “junki” is “a person who gets an unusual amount of pleasure from or has an unusual amount of interest in something,” owner Bret Adams said in the release. “We are excited to bring a place to Chagrin Falls, that allows guests to enjoy their love for sushi. We will preserve the historic architecture of the building while reinvigorating the district with a touch of modern flair.”
M Bevy will be located across from M Italian, and will feature a stone patio, warm tones, low lighting and soft seating. The drink list will feature craft beers, a wine list and shaken cocktails. A tasting menu will feature a charcuterie board and chocolate desserts.
“We’re excited to embark on CAPRG’s next dining concepts and ownership of the Inn of Chagrin Falls,” Adams said. “We can’t wait for guests to share this new experience with us. As the district evolves and grows, we’re looking forward to sharing this newly reimagined vibrant space with our community and visiting guests,” said Adams.
Both restaurants are expected to open this fall. Acccording to its website, CAP Restaurant Group also operates Burntwood Tavern, with 15 locations throughout Ohio and Florida, Leo’s Italian Social, with locations in Cuyahoga Falls, Crocker Park in Westlake and Charlotte, NC, and Aaron & Moses and Gleneagles Events in Twinsburg.
For more information, visit sushi-junki.com, mbevy.com or chefartpour.com.