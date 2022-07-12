Shake It, a casual burger spot from Forward Hospitality Group, plans to open this summer at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights.
It replaces Kindred Spirit at 3396 Tuttle Road, which closed in December 2021, and Sawyer’s, which closed in 2020 only four months into the COVID-19 pandemic. Shake It also has a location in development in Chicago. Both locations will feature a menu of single, double and potentially triple burgers with a secret sauce and other toppings.
There will also be a veggie burger, hot and non-spicy fried chicken sandwiches, salads and sides, according to Cleveland Scene.
Guests will be able to place orders on kiosks, on their phones or in-person at a counter, which will double as a bar. Tables will be available for dine-in service.
For more information, visit forwardhg.com.