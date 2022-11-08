A Crumbl Cookies location recently opened at 3038 Westgate Mall in Fairview Park.
Operated by Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, his wife, Nikki, and his sister, Cyndi, Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating weekly menu of cookies that are posted every Sunday across social media. Every Crumbl Cookies location is closed Sundays to prepare for the new weekly menu, which has a range of specialty flavors, often themed for the season and holidays.
Created in 2017, Crumbl Cookies now has over 500 bakeries in 40 states.
The family also plans to open another Crumbl Cookies location in Solon early next year.