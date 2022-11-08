Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia while sticking to Kyiv’s demands. That is a softening his earlier refusal to negotiate with Moscow while President Vladimir Putin is in power. Zelenskyy’s appeal to the international community late Monday to “force Russia into real peace talks” reflected a change in rhetoric for a man who signed a decree in late September stating “the impossibility of holding talks” with Putin. But since his preconditions appear to be non-starters for Moscow, it’s hard to see how Zelenskyy’s latest comments would advance any talks.