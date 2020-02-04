Chagrin Valley Restaurant Week will continue through Feb. 9.

A total of 25 restaurants are participating in the sixth annual event, including Master Pizza, Panini’s, Hyde Park, The Capital Grille, The Buckeye Chocolate Bunny, Sugar Me Desserterie, Sara’s Place, Hungry Bee, Bull & Bird, Burntwood Tavern and Texas de Brazil.

Each restaurant will be offering restaurant week-specific deals, dishes and drinks. To learn more and to view a full list of participating restaurants, visit chagrinvalleyrestaurantweek.com.

