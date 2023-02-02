The eighth annual Chagrin Valley Restaurant Week will continue through Feb. 5.
Lunch and dinner specials are offered at each participating restaurant, which also set their own prices, hours and menus for the event. All participating restaurants are still offering their normal menu in addition to a restaurant week menu.
Participating restaurants include Sushi Junki, Cowboy Food and Drink, M Italian, Muvel, Burntwood Tavern, Paris Room Bistro, Pub Frato, Batuqui, ETalian, Brown Barn Tavern, Sirna’s and the Welshfield Inn.
Menus are available at chagrinvalleyrestaurantweek.com.