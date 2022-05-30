Restaurants in the Chagrin Valley are preparing for the busy summer season with new specials and exciting outdoor dining experiences. Patios are opening, menus are implementing fresher ingredients and gatherings among friends and family are becoming more frequent as people continue to get out into the gradually reopening world.
Bret Adams, owner of Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group in Chagrin Falls, and David Cameron, co-owner of Hunan By the Falls in South Russell, discussed how their restaurants are gearing up for summer.
“There’s such an appetite for having patios and great weather and it’s a good time,” Adams pointed out.
As the Chagrin Valley heads into summer, Adams said he is excited to see new restaurants and retail shops opening. He stated that Memorial Day Weekend is the “kickoff” of Chagrin Falls and having the patios of M Bevy, M Italian, Burntwood Tavern and Sushi Junki open means a huge celebration of getting back out into the community. He added that additional patio space and additional seating has been added to accommodate more guests.
The restaurants that make up the Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group are adding new menu items with produce that is now in season, Adams said. This makes for lighter summer fare, he added.
Sushi Junki is implementing a new menu that will focus on top selling items, as well as items that are more favorable toward patio season, Adams stated.
“It’s a little lighter, a little fresher. Mother Nature has some produce that are coming into season now that we didn’t have available to us for the winter, so it’s just an exciting time from a culinary or chef’s standpoint,” Adams pointed out.
Adams noted that some of Burntwood Tavern’s guest favorites are the prime rib, French dips and mahi sandwich.
“We’re very passionate about Chagrin Falls and so, to see all these new restaurants come on, new venues, both with restaurants and retail, is pretty exciting,” Adams noted.
Cameron attributed Hunan By the Falls’ continued success to the “customers who have loyally supported us and enjoyed our food over the last 30 years.”
Some of Hunan’s most popular dishes are general tso’s chicken and beef chow ho fun, Cameron noted.
“Our success and customer satisfaction are based on our use of the freshest, quality ingredients and the wide array of tastes in our dishes,” Cameron stated. “One could come weekly for a year and each time order dishes with different tastes and flavors.”