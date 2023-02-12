Charter House Grille is preparing to open at 991 E. 185th St. in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
The former home of Bistro 185, entrepreneur Chris King told Cleveland Business Journal that the restaurant will focus on American food and also pay homage to Bistro 185’s legacy in the neighborhood by featuring some of its items on the dessert menu. Its menu will feature a selection of sauces, cocktails, seafood, burgers and chicken entrees.
Bistro 185 closed in November 2018, and the building had since sat vacant. In order to ready the space for Charter House Grille, King brought on Sandusky-based architect mike Myers and Xacto Signs.
A spring opening is expected.