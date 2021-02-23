Chatty’s Pizzeria, a casual Italian eatery, will open March 2 at 28611 Lake Road in Bay Village.
The restaurant, opened by Matthew Harlan, longtime Michael Symon Restaurants chef and manager, will offer two styles of pizza along with charcuterie, burrata salads and meatball sandwiches.
Opening in the former Vento la Trattoria space in the Cleveland Metroparks Huntington Reservation, hours will be 4 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays. According to a Facebook post, lunch hours will be announced soon.
The restaurant features 20 seats, with reservations not being accepted. However, guests can call ahead 30 minutes before their arrival and their name can be added to a waitlist. Masks are also required for entrance to the restaurant and while not sitting down at your table.
Carry-out orders are accepted over the phone, but delivery services have not been announced yet.
Diners can also use the all-weather igloos outside of the space, which are available for reservations by emailing info@chattyspizzeria for availability and costs.
For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page at facebook.com/chattyspizzeria.