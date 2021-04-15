A new project, referred to as 87 West, is in the planning stages in Chagrin Falls.
According to Bret Adams, founder of Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group, the area has been studied for several years as a potential dining destination akin to downtown Cleveland’s East 4th St. Chef Art Pour is part of a small group of restaurateurs and investors purchasing the real estate, in a deal set to close in the coming weeks, he said.
“We’ve been really fortunate to have the opportunity to negotiate a deal with current ownership,” Adams told the Cleveland Jewish News April 15. “Our goal is to revitalize Chagrin Falls, and sort of pay it forward to the village and that specific block of Chagrin Falls. That sort of coincides with our goal to turn it into a district, kind of like East 4th (Street in downtown Cleveland), but on a smaller scale.”
The former restaurants in the area have “had a nice run at different times of the year,” so Adams said current plans focus on going in, supporting that history and updating what is currently available.
“The space has good bones,” he said. “Once the deal is closed, we will get the renovations started as soon as possible. It will be spaced out in three to four stages, but our goal is to have the first stage completed by the end of the summer.”
Adams said most of the changes will be cosmetic, but plans call for updates to meet ADA requirements in order to serve all customers safely. Plans for the space include various Chef Art Pour concepts like a wine bar and sushi bar. Chef Art Pour will also be a tenant at the project, which is flanked on either side of the proposed corridor by the company’s M Italian restaurant, and NCR Ventures and restaurateur Rick Doody’s 17 River Grille, which opened in August 2020.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to pay back the village and really revitalize traffic, sales, tax dollars and jobs in the community,” he said. “And from an economical approach and physical standpoint, we’re somewhat selfishly excited about being able to have a canvas to roll out a couple of new concepts in our own backyard. We look forward to having some fun.”
While no specific timeline or further information has been announced, Adams said more details will be released in the coming weeks.
Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group operates Burntwood Tavern, M Italian, Leo’s Italian Social and Aaron & Moses.