Chef Dante Boccuzzi is planning to open a new country-themed bar and restaurant, Dukes ‘n Boots, at 4027 Erie St. in Willoughby.
According to Cleveland Scene, the process to open the restaurant will take about five months. It’ll be housed in the former Burgers-n-Beer building. Construction calls for a full gut job, with the addition of a four-season patio with garage doors at the back and the addition of a mural to the side of the building.
The menu will be Southern-style, featuring many iterations of fried chicken.