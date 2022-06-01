Chef Doug Katz and Todd Thompson’s Amba is open in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood’s Hingetown District as of May 24.
In November 2020, Katz opened it as a ghost kitchen in Cleveland Heights, named after a condiment made of pickled mango. In April 2021, he told the Cleveland Jewish News he was gearing up for a brick-and-mortar location at 1430 W. 28th St. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood’s Hingetown district.
“We are so excited to be open,” Katz told the CJN on May 31. “We were really busy at the opening. The people were really amazing, in terms of the support we got. (Customers) found us - and it’s been running smoothly. We’re so happy to be joining the Hingetown neighborhood with all of these other amazing businesses.”
Inhabiting nearly 5,000-square-feet, the building is split into two spaces - the main dining area and a smaller bar called Bar Amba. Eighty guests can fit in the main room, with another 40 in the bar, he said. Both concepts have their own entrance. The building, known locally as the Tiger Building for its large tiger mural down the side, used to house Schaffer Printing.
“It’s funny because after two years of searching and working and looking at it, (the space) is us,” Katz said. “You’re working with the contractors and then all of a sudden, you’re open. People are coming in and you’re just so enthusiastic. Once they come inside and experience (the space), it is so unique. People recognize the outside by the mural, but once we get them to come in, we’re all so excited.”
Bar manager Noah Biddle is overseeing the restaurant’s two bars. The restaurant’s bar menu has original cocktails, while Bar Amba will feature classic and signature cocktails. Chef Cameron Pishney is managing the kitchen, which has vegan, gluten-free, meat and seafood options. The menu also features plenty of small bites, ranging from smaller plates, breads, dips and condiments, and vegetable and meat-based options, as well as desserts.
“The team we have, we were just so lucky to find them,” Katz said. “Everyone is excited about this space and it creates that spirit and momentum to move us forward and enjoy this business the way we all do.”
Katz also owns Zhug, a Middle Eastern-inspired restaurant at 12413 Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights. His other concept, Chutney B at the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, closed in June 2021. In its place, chef Anthony Zappola of Lox, Stock and Brisket, opened Le Stand, a French-inspired salad, wrap and parfait concept.
Restaurant hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. Bar Amba’s hours are 4 to midnight Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sunday.
“When I think of all the businesses in the area and what is happening all through here, there are just so many great places,” Katz said. “Post-pandemic, this is such an optimistic thing that we got to open a new place. It feels like we’re getting past what we’ve gone through these past few years.”