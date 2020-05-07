After closing March 23 due to the coronavirus and the impacts the pandemic has on the restaurant industry, Chicago Deli & Restaurant in Solon reopened for carry-out only on April 27.
Hours of operations are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.
“We’re thrilled to be working alongside our amazing staff again to see all of our loyal customers,” a post on its Facebook said. “We have missed you all so much.”
Customers are asked to call ahead at 440-248-8018 to order. Orders can also be faxed in at 440-248-1902. Walk-in orders will also be accepted. Some many items may not be available.
Chicago Deli & Restaurant Solon is at 34390 Aurora Road.