Chick-fil-A, a fast-food chicken restaurant, is offering free chicken nuggets to all customers through Jan. 31.
To receive the offer, customers must create or sign into their Chick-fil-A account on the company’s app before the last day of the offer. Guests can redeem either in a restaurant, drive-thru or by placing the order on the Chick-fil-A mobile app. If a customer does not want chicken nuggets, he or she can substitute for a complimentary salad.
Also, the restaurant added a new salad option, the Kale Crunch Side, to its menus nationwide. The salad is a blend of kale and cabbage with apple cider vinegar and Dijon mustard, topped with salted almonds.
Chick-fil-A has locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including Beachwood, Mayfield Heights, Solon, Warrensville Heights, Cleveland, Willoughby and Strongville.