As of April 7, Crocker Park visitors have a new dining option in Chick-fil-A.
The restaurant at The Promenade at Crocker Park next to Starbucks at 30115 Detroit Road in Westlake, serves its full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including its signature chicken sandwiches.
Damian Grana is the independent franchise owner/operator of the Crocker Park location. He is responsible for all of the day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 150 full- and part-time team members. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. Like all other Chick-fil-A stores, it is closed on Sundays.
“We’re very excited to now offer one of the most popular fast-food dining options in the country right here at Crocker Park,” Lidia Richani, executive vice president of leasing at Stark Enterprises, said in a news release. “Not only is their food great, but they have a proven track record of bringing in new jobs, offering growth opportunities to their staff, and giving back to the local community. It’s a great match and we look forward to a lot of success together.”
For more information, visit cfacrockerpark.com.