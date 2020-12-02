The Rice Shop in University Heights closed following the Thanksgiving weekend, according to a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page by chef and owner Anthony Zappola.
“Thank you so much for your support in this space over the past three years,” the post read. “Our Cedar Center patrons have helped us grow above and beyond our expectations.”
Though the restaurant had only been open since June after moving into the space once Lox, Stock and Brisket moved to Van Aken District in the summer, the store front won’t be empty for long.
Enter Chicken Ranch, to be owned by chef Demetrios Atheneos, formerly of Forage Public House, Oak Barrell and Bold. The quick service comfort food spot has plans to open in early December.
Zappola’s Facebook post gave a nod to the new concept headed by Atheneos, and welcomed the community to visit Lox, Stock and Brisket in its new space.
Chicken Ranch will take over the 13893 Cedar Road location in University Heights. Lox, Stock and Brisket is at 3441 Tuttle Road in Shaker Heights.