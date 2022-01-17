Chipotle Mexican Grill, a fast-casual build-your-own Mexican restaurant, recently opened two new locations in Northeast Ohio – one in Willowick and the other in Canton.
The 2,409-square-foot Willowick location is in Shoregate Town Center at 30482 Lakeshore Blvd. The 1,820-square-foot Canton location is at 6410 Market Ave. N. Hours for both stores are from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Goodman Real Estate Group LLC’s Richard Edelman represented Chipotle in both transactions.
For a menu and more locations, visit chipotle.com.