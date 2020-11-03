Stock Chipotle
Chipotle Mexican Grill is planning a new restaurant at 7020 N. Aurora Road in Bainbridge Township on the site of a former Rudy Tuesday restaurant.

Featuring the new “Chipotlane” pickup window concept, the location will be near the main entrance of a Target and Home Depot anchored shopping center. With Chipotlane, customers can order ahead online or through the Chipotle app and pick up their order without leaving their car.

Richard Edelman, senior vice president and principal at Goodman Real Estate Services Group LLC, represented Chipotle in this transaction.

