Shaker Heights City Council approved a Chipotle with a drive-thru lane for the southern end of the Van Aken District near Wendy’s at its Feb. 28 meeting.
The restaurant will also feature patio and indoor dining. The drive-thru lane, or Chipotlane, will not feature a speaker or menu as all drive-thru Chipotle orders are done through their online app or website. If customers arrive too early, there will be three parking spaces available to wait before entering the drive-thru lane to avoid back-ups. The lot itself will have 27 parking spaces, 10 of which are for employee parking.
The proposed floor plan allows for 42 interior seats and 20 patio seats.
No timeline for construction was given.