Downtown Cleveland’s The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed.
Announced on its Facebook page on Aug. 19, the establishment at 347 Euclid Ave., inside of The Arcade, had operated for 13 years. The staffing issues that have plagued the restaurant industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was cited as the reason for the closure, the Facebook post read.
“It has become too difficult with the lack of staff to provide for our loyal customers with the quality of service they deserve,” the post said. “It has been a pleasure to serve you and be a part of the many birthday celebrations, rehearsal dinners, retirement parties, bachelorette parties and graduation festivities celebrated here. Remember: ‘Everything is better with chocolate.’”
The spot was known for its chocolate infused cocktails.
After the closure, there are only four The Chocolate Bar locations left, in Buffalo, N.Y., Pooler, Ga., and two in Kuwait City, Kuwait.