Chocolate Emporium, which specializes in dairy free, gluten free, vegan and STAR-K-certified kosher dark chocolates, has moved back to University Heights at 2169 S. Green Road.
Chocolate Emporium closed in February 2014 around the corner at 14486 Cedar Road in University Heights after 20 years in business and relocated to 4226 Mayfield Road in South Euclid.
According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, operations were moved as of Feb. 12.
Chocolate Emporium offers an assortment of chocolate desserts, including trays, almond bark, boxed chocolates, truffles, chocolate bars and holiday items.