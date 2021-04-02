Choolaah, a local Indian restaurant chain, will open its first location on Cleveland’s west side this summer.
At 1903 W. 25th St. in Ohio City, the location takes over a former Howard Hanna office between Mitchell’s Ice Cream and Townhall. It’ll be the second location in the Cleveland area, the first being the flagship spot at 27100 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Choolaah offers a menu made up of customizable Indian bowls and wraps, filled with the customer’s choice of paneer, lamb, chicken and other proteins, as well as other Indian street food items.
The restaurant chain has expanded to five locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The Ohio City location will be its sixth.