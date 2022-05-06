CFDA designer Christian Siriano has partnered with the Inn of Chagrin to design 15 rooms at the Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group-managed property at 87 West St. in Chagrin Falls.
The remodeling is slated to finish by May 7.
“We are thrilled that Mr. Siriano fell in love with the project right away,” Molly Gebler, managing partner of the Inn of Chagrin, said in a news release. “We shared all about Chagrin Falls, the history of the inn and community, and he was instantly sold.”
In addition to his fashion label and television career, Siriano began working in interior design in 2021. Siriano Interiors designs for both residential and commercial spaces, recently working on a New York City apartment, a home in Connecticut and a hotel in Los Angeles. His latest designs were featured in Architectural Digest.
“Our vision for the renovation revolves around timelessness.” Siriano said about the project, in the release. “I want to create a warm and inviting space for guests. We will center it around the inn’s classic, traditional framework and add a fresh, modern twist. The result is a space that feels lived in, inviting, and intriguing to the eye. The newly remodeled inn will be a strategic blend of past and present, honoring the structure’s years of history within its walls while creating a vision of the future success for years to come.”
Bret Adams, owner of Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group, said in the release that Siriano’s designs “compliment the vision for the inn.”
“We are excited to work with Siriano Interiors and look forward to sharing the newly designed Inn with our guests and the community,” Adams added.
Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group bought the inn in September 2022, along with other buildings on the west side of the street. They recently remodeled and reopened Sushi Junki at 79 West St. and M Bevy at 87 West St.
For more information, visit innofchagrin.com and chefartpour.com.