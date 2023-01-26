Brandon Chrostowski, founder, president and CEO of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, was named a James Beard Award semifinalist in the outstanding restaurateur category, according to a Jan. 25 release from the James Beard Foundation.
According to the release, the foundation said the award will honor a restaurateur “who uses their establishment(s) as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations, and is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture, while contributing positively to the broader community.” Chrostowski was also nominated for the category in 2022.
EDWINS was launched in 2007. Culinary Club classes began in 2011 at the Grafton Correctional Institution and the physical restaurant on Cleveland’s Shaker Square opened in 2013.
Chrostowski also created edwins too and EDWINS Bakery & Training Center.
Finalists will be named on March 29, with the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony slated for June 5 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.
To view the full list of semifinalists and all categories for this year’s awards, visit jamesbeard.org/awards.