Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb’s cereal, Chubb Crunch, is available once again at PLBSE.com and at Cleveland-area Heinen’s grocery stores.
“We are thrilled to be able to partner with Nick, PLBSE, and First Candle for the new edition of Chubb Crunch,” Kim Heinen, Heinen’s packaged goods director, said in a news release. “Nick has become an important part of the Cleveland sports community as well as a role model on and off the field. We feel that Nick’s values align closely with our values at Heinen’s and therefore we are honored to collaborate with him on Chubb Crunch once again.”
A portion of the proceeds from each sale will continue to benefit First Candle, an organization committed to eliminating Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and other sleep-related infant deaths through education, while providing support for families who have suffered a loss.
“I’m excited to release the second edition of Chubb Crunch,” Chubb said in the release. “We raised a lot for First Candle last year and the fans loved it, so I’m pumped to bring it back.”
The cereal is produced in partnership with PLB Sports and Entertainment, which has produced brands and lines for other athletes and entertainers including Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Trevon Diggs, Cameron Heyward, Shedeur Sanders and Doug Flutie.
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Nick Chubb,” Kara Sayers, director of digital marketing for PLBSE, said in the release. “Cleveland’s fans and Nick’s personality make this a win-win-win for philanthropy, PLBSE and Cleveland football fans everywhere.”