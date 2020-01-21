Cilantro Taqueria opened its second location Jan. 17 in the former Qdoba location at 20090 Van Aken Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
The menu includes burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, chips and salsa, rice and beans, chocoflan and elote, which is Mexican street corn. It also serves margaritas, cerveza and assorted fountain drinks. Customers can build their meals from a choice of base – burrito, bowl or taco – and a protein, which includes tofu, sofritos, chicken, steak or grilled vegetables.
Cilantro Taqueria’s flagship location opened Jan. 11, 2019, in an old Chipotle restaurant at 2783 Euclid Heights Blvd. in Cleveland Heights’ Coventry neighborhood.