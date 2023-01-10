National Bagel Day will be celebrated Jan. 15 and several Ohio cities were included as among the best in the country on Lawn Love’s list that was released Jan. 9.
Of the 200 cities ranked, Cleveland ranked No. 22. Other Ohio cities ranked were: Cincinnati, No. 15; Dayton, 55th; Columbus, No. 58; Toledo, No. 144, and Akron, No. 162.
New York City took the top spot for the second year in a row. The company considers it to be the most accessible bagel-wise when on the go, whether on the way to a show or in between meetings.
The company called California a great state for bagel lovers. As the No. 2-ranked bagel city, San Francisco was lauded for the popularity of the bagel in that city.
The rankings took into account several factors, including bagel vendors per square mile, share of highly-rated bagel vendors, average consumer rating for bagel vendors, average number of reviews per bagel vendor, whether the city hosts a Bagels & Bites Festival, and average monthly Google searches for bagel keywords over the past year.
Max Miller is the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.