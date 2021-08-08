More than 2,800 restaurants in Ohio received money from the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which was passed by Congress last year as part of the coronavirus relief package.
A total of $587 million in funding was awarded to Ohio restaurants, but the 2,844 Ohio restaurants that received money represent under 32% of the 8,944 that applied. The program shut down July 2, the SBA said in a press release on their website.
In Northeast Ohio, about 900 restaurants, bars and catering companies are receiving almost $207.1 million in grant money.
The top awards are: Select Management Holdings Inc., Beachwood, $10 million; Barrio Bros LLC, Cleveland, $6.1 million; the Metropolitan Hotel LLC, Cleveland, $5 million; Burntwood Tavern Holdings, South Russell, $4 million; Service Time Company LLC, Cleveland, $2.9 million; A Taste of Excellence Inc., Strongsville, $2.7 million; Bar 25 LLC, Cleveland, $2.6 million; Dante Ristorante LCC, Cleveland, $2.5 million; Cleveland Brewing Co., Cleveland, $2.5 million; and Tom Paige Catering Co., Cleveland, $2.2 million.