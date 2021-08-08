Stock restaurant
More than 2,800 restaurants in Ohio received money from the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which was passed by Congress last year as part of the coronavirus relief package.

A total of $587 million in funding was awarded to Ohio restaurants, but the 2,844 Ohio restaurants that received money represent under 32% of the 8,944 that applied. The program shut down July 2, the SBA said in a press release on their website.

In Northeast Ohio, about 900 restaurants, bars and catering companies are receiving almost $207.1 million in grant money.

The top awards are: Select Management Holdings Inc., Beachwood, $10 million; Barrio Bros LLC, Cleveland, $6.1 million; the Metropolitan Hotel LLC, Cleveland, $5 million; Burntwood Tavern Holdings, South Russell, $4 million; Service Time Company LLC, Cleveland, $2.9 million; A Taste of Excellence Inc., Strongsville, $2.7 million; Bar 25 LLC, Cleveland, $2.6 million; Dante Ristorante LCC, Cleveland, $2.5 million; Cleveland Brewing Co., Cleveland, $2.5 million; and Tom Paige Catering Co., Cleveland, $2.2 million.

