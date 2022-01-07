Cleveland Bagel Co., which is operated by partners Dan Herbst, Geoff Hardman and Alan Glazen, plan to open a third location at 16300 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood.
A mid-spring opening is planned. The location will offer similar fare as the other two locations in Cleveland’s Ohio City and Midtown neighborhoods – fresh bagels, cream cheeses, breakfast sandwiches and coffee. It opened its second location, the Midtown one, in February 2019. The flagship location in Ohio City opened in October 2016.
The 2,500-square-foot space previously housed Streat Burger, a concept owned by Izzy Schachner and Jay Leitson, which shuttered in 2015. The pair own and operate Elle Restaurant + Lounge, 56 Kitchen and Birdigo, all in Solon.