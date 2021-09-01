Nick Chubb, the Cleveland Browns’ running back, has created his own cereal.
The cereal, Chubb Crunch, is made up of cinnamon toast squares. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the cereal benefits First Candle, an organization committed to eliminating Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and other sleep-related infant deaths through education, while providing support for grieving families who have suffered a loss.
“I’m excited to release Chubb Crunch with PLB Sports and Entertainment,” Chubb said in a news release. “It’s always been a dream to have my own cereal, especially one that benefits a cause that is close to my family.”
The cereal is produced in partnership with PLB Sports and Entertainment, which has also produced other cereals for athletes and brands including Patrick Mahomes’ Mahomes Magic Crunch, Doug Flutie’s Flutie Flakes, Josh Allen’s Josh Jaq’s and Barstool Sports Pardon My Flakes.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Nick Chubb and Everett Sports Marketing on the creation of a unique product for Cleveland sports fans and Nick Chubb fans this fall,” Troy Witt, director of marketing and partnerships for PLBSE, said in the release. “Nick’s amazing abilities on the field are matched by his community focused efforts off of it. Nick is exactly the type of player and person we strive to work with.”
Chubb Crunch is available for purchase at PLBSE.com or Heinen’s grocery stores in Greater Cleveland.