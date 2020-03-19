As part of its services surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cleveland Heights University Heights School District is offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., children ages 18 and under are able to pick up bagged breakfast and lunch at the Board of Education office, 2155 Miramar Blvd., regardless of enrollment.
In addition, lunches will also be available at the following schools in Cleveland Heights:
Boulevard Elementary (main entrance), 1749 Lee Road;
Fairfax Elementary (main entrance), 3150 Fairfax Road;
Noble Elementary (door 2), 1293 Ardoon St;
Oxford Elementary (door 2), 939 Quilliams Road;
Monticello Middle (main entrance), 3665 Monticello Boulevard;