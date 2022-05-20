The City of Cleveland Heights has rolled out a program allowing the city’s businesses to create temporary “Shared Spaces” for outdoor dining from May 1 to Nov. 1.
Cleveland Heights’ Shared Spaces program grew out of a 2021 pilot program for approving outdoor seating platforms as a tool to help businesses survive the COVID-19 health crisis and give patrons more dining opportunities, according to a May 16 news release.
“We are still working to recover from the pandemic – economically, socially, and emotionally,” Mayor Kahlil Seren said in the release. “The city is dedicated to helping find ways to reconnect as a community and support our small businesses; our Shared Spaces program is a big step in the right direction.”
The program focuses on creating additional private seating areas managed and maintained by private businesses, according to the release. These spaces are not intended for one-time events, large gathering opportunities, or parties. They are meant, instead, to provide additional flexibility for local businesses to activate the area outside their operations during the warmer months.
To launch the program, Cleveland Heights added a Shared Spaces page to its website and published a Shared Spaces Program Application Manual, which leads applicants through the application process for authorization to install a temporary outdoor-dining facility, parklet or pedlet within the public right-of-way or on private property.
The city defines a parklet as a seating platform that converts curbside parking spaces (or public right-of-way) into gathering/dining spaces. A pedlet is defined as a public platform that converts curbside parking spaces into safe, pedestrian walkways, providing access around expanded/new outdoor dining installations on the sidewalk.
Approved outdoor dining facilities may be located on sidewalks or private property; parklets and pedlets are to be located in parking lanes adjacent to curbs and are designed to be an extension of the sidewalk.
The manual also provides an overview of the program and its regulations, processes, procedures, terms and conditions, and design best practices. Business owners, property owners and other potential applicants are encouraged to read the manual before applying.
The program is for temporary outdoor dining space installations that are intended to be installed no earlier than May 1 and removed no later than Nov. 1 each year.
The city has established a renewal process for temporary installations that would re-occur from year to year. All materials, furniture and barriers used as part of the Shared Spaces program – whether on private property or in the public right-of-way – must be easily removable and cannot be affixed to the ground.
Permanent installations, which are affixed to the ground, not easily removed, and intended to remain through all seasons, are reviewed through the conditional use approval process and are not eligible for a Shared Spaces program permit.