Cleveland Independents’ Restaurant Week will return for its 15th year from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12.
Similar to past years, the restaurant week format will be three-course, prix fixe meals for $36. Based on the range of offerings, prices may deviate up or down from the marketed price.
Over 30 restaurants are slated to participate, with many of the menus including special cocktails featuring Stoli products.
Participating restaurants and their menus will begin to appear at clevelandrestaurantweek.com beginning Oct. 14.