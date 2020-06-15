The Cleveland Metroparks and Market Garden Brewery have created a new golf-themed beer, the Pin High Pilsner.
Available at the parks’ golf courses and Market Brewery’s locations, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Cleveland Metroparks Gold Education Fund to support access to golf for youth in Cuyahoga County. In the near-term, a percentage of proceeds donated will help support personal protective equipment needs for golf course staff. As golf education programming resumes, Cleveland Metroparks Golf Education Fund will support access for youth in Cuyahoga County through Junior Golf Day Camp scholarships.
According to a news release, the Pin High Pilsner is a “Czech-inspired Pilsner brewed with a blend of European pale malts and spicy Saaz hops to form a crisp well-rounded lager.”
“As supporters of Cleveland Metroparks and golf enthusiasts we are excited about the partnership and opportunity to support Cleveland Metroparks golf courses during this time, and foster exposure for local youth to a game that offers countless benefits,” Mike Foran, co-founder of Market Garden Brewery, said in the release.