The Cleveland Metroparks’ Merwin’s Wharf restaurant is open in The Flats for patio dining, carryout and walk-up window service.
The restaurant offers views of the Cuyahoga River and features fresh, locally-source menu items. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, weather permitting.
Reservations are recommended at 216-664-5696 during business hours, or anytime online at bit.ly/2RUUPTj.
Merwin’s Wharf is at 1785 Merwin Ave. in Cleveland. It is within the Lakefront Reservation and is on the Cuyahoga River’s Irishtown Bend.