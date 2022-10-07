The Cleveland Metroparks will host its Mushroom Madness event Oct. 15 at Look About Lodge at 37374 Miles Road in Bentleyville.
Located in South Chagrin Reservation, the first part of the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will include lessons about mushroom identification, a hike and a tasting of mushroom-themed treats. This part of the event is for the entire family. Hikes will be from noon to 12:45 p.m., 1 to 1:45 and 2 to 2:45.
From 5 to 8 p.m., adults ages 21 and older can participate in a beer and mushroom tasting. Hors d’ouevres and small plates will be paired with a 5-ounce pour of beer. Mushroom expert Don King will showcase common fall mushrooms and naturalists will create mushroom art, and participants will have a chance to create their own art.
Registration is required for the 21 and older event at bit.ly/3C20DBl.