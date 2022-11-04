Cleveland Pizza Week is slated to return this month.
Scheduled for Nov. 7 through Nov. 13, pizza lovers will be able to order $8 pizzas at participating locations, which will create their own take on the festivities – from signature pizzas, to secret menu items and more.
Participating restaurants are: 49th Street Tavern, Beerhead, Big M Pizza, Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria, Bright Side, Citizen Pie, Citizen Pie Roman Cafe, Crust, Danny Boys Pizza, Dewey’s Pizza, Geraci’s Slice Shop, Hail Mary’s, Market Garden Brewery, Mulberry, My Pizzeta, Ohio City Pizzeria, Old School Pizza and Wings, Piccolo Authentic Italian, Pizza Whirl, Sainato’s at Rivergate, Saucy Brew Works, Schnitz Ale Brewery, Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen, Teamz Restaurant & Bar and Tony K’s Bar and Grill.
Customers will also have access to an app, with more information on downloading it at clevelandpizzaweek.com.