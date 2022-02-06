Presented by Scene and Market Garden Brewery, the inaugural Cleveland Pierogi Week will run from Feb. 28 through March 6.
Participating Cleveland Pierogi Week locations will offer a minimum of three pierogi for $7. Customers can pair pierogi and a Market Garden beer for $12.
Official participants include 49th Street Tavern, All Saints Public House, Astoria Cafe & Market, Dick & Alice Sausage and Pierogi Haus, Jukebox, Market Garden Brewery, Nano Brew, Nora’s, Rood Food and Pie, Teamz Restaurant & Bar, The Rowley Inn, The Wild Goose and Tony K’s Bar & Grille. More will be announced in the coming weeks.
Interested restaurants can request additional information by visiting pierogiweekcleveland.com.