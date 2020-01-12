Cleveland Tea Revival, which is owned by Mike George and Amber Pompeii, plans to open a second location in the spring in Cleveland Heights.
The new location is being built inside the old firehouse at 3216 Silsby Road. In the past, various restaurants and brewpubs used the space.
The tea room will occupy most of the main floor, which is about 3,000 square feet. The original location in the Ohio City neighborhood of Hingetown in Cleveland is about 600 square feet.
Besides additional space, there will be more seating, parking and a larger menu, including 75 teas and house-brewed kombucha, and breakfast and lunch items.
Cleveland Tea Room’s flagship location is at 1434 W. 29th St.