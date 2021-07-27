Northstar Cafe, a Columbus-based cafe chain, plans to open a location at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights in spring 2022.
This would be the first location in Northeast Ohio.
The first Northstar Cafe opened in 2004 in the Short North neighborhood in Columbus. It has four other locations in Central and Southwest Ohio.
Construction has already started on the vacant space at the corner of Farnsleigh and Warrensville Center roads. The restaurant joins its sister brand, Brassica, at the development, which opened in April 2019. It was also the first Brassica outside of Columbus.
Northstar Cafe serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, including items like smoothie bowls, mushroom frittata, sweet potato hash, salads, brick-oven pizzas, sandwiches, a beer and wine list, and a children’s menu featuring items like pancakes, egg and cheese quesadilla, burgers and pizza.
Created by Kevin and Darren Malhame, the pair also operate Third & Hollywood in the Columbus suburb of Grandview Heights..
For more information and full menus, visit thenorthstarcafe.com.