With a location looking to open in Strongsville in July, Condado Tacos is setting its sights to expanding nationwide.
Nation’s Restaurant News reported Condado Tacos received a private-equity investment for growth and expansion, in partnership with the New York-based private-equity firm The Beekman Group LLC.
“The Beekman Group’s strong track record of success, coupled with their warmth and sincerity – both in seeking to understand Condado as well as committing to what makes the concept unique – made them the obvious choice for an investment partner,” Joe Kahn, Condado’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re excited to see what this next phase with Beekman will bring and look forward to many years of growth and continued success.”
Condado Tacos, a Columbus-based build-your-own taco restaurant, opened in 2014. The Strongsville location, which will be the chain’s 15th opening, will be at 17800 Royalton Road in the Royalton Collection plaza.
Other Northeast Ohio locations are at Pinecrest in Orange and Crocker Park in Westlake.