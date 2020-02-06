Condado Tacos will continue to offer its summer-themed drink menu, “Summer’s Not Canceled,” through Feb. 24.
Comprised of three drinks, the limited-time menu will be available at both the Pinecrest and Crocker Park locations. The drinks are: “Lemon Smash,” which has tequila, soda water, muddled lemon and agave; “Pineapple+Rose Spritz,” which has tequila, soda water, pineapple and rose; and “Tahona Paloma,” which has tequila, ginger beer, grapefruit and lime.
On National Margarita Day, Feb. 22, one drink will be $1 off. Each time a drink is ordered off the limited-time menu, that will count as a vote for the discounted drink. A winning drink will be chosen Feb. 21 and customers purchasing that drink the following day will receive $1 off.
Pinecrest’s Condado Tacos is at 10 Park Ave. in Orange. Crocker Park’s location is at 203 Market St. in Westlake.